Peru's Presidential Runoff May Hinge on Small Gold Miners Seeking Continued Loose Regulations

The results of Peru's presidential election on Sunday could hinge on the votes of small, artisanal gold miners who benefit from loose regulations under an administrative program that was created in 2016 and originally slated to end in 2020. The REINFO program, which allows small miners to operate without full environmental or operating permits, has been repeatedly extended as global gold prices surged and the informal mining sector expanded in size, value and influence.

The results of Peru 's presidential election on Sunday could hinge on the votes of small, artisanal gold miners who benefit from loose regulations under an administrative program that was created in 2016 and originally slated to end in 2020.

The REINFO program, which allows small miners to operate without full environmental or operating permits, has been repeatedly extended as global gold prices surged and the informal mining sector expanded in size, value and influence. There are now an estimated 500,000 informal miners in Peru producing about $11 billion worth of gold exports in 2025, about half the country's total.

These miners form a vast economic and electoral bloc concentrated in rural regions that could tip the vote in Sunday's presidential runoff, which pits conservative Keiko Fujimori against leftist Roberto Sanchez. Fujimori and Sanchez stand on opposite sides of the political spectrum, yet both are courting small miners. Polls show a tight race with a slight lead for Fujimori.

In 2021, she lost to Pedro Castillo by around 45,000 votes, or 0.25%, and Sanchez enjoys support in the rural areas where Castillo won. REINFO is set to expire on December 31, yet neither candidate appears willing or able to dismantle the program, which has morphed into a powerful pillar of Peruvian politics. Supporters call REINFO an economic lifeline for millions in impoverished rural areas.

Critics say it has created a shield of impunity for illegal mining and organized crime while driving widespread environmental damage. A Reuters analysis of REINFO registry data and electoral records shows the small miners in the program have hedged their political bets, while the government has had a hard time purging bad actors. The Sanchez campaign draws strength from the rural interior, where informal mining is widespread.

Lima and surrounding urban areas tend to support Fujimori, who has courted the large mining companies that oppose the REINFO program, promising to crack down on illegal mining while modernizing the informal sector and expanding access to state credit. Sanchez voted to extend REINFO as a legislator and proposed redistributing idle concessions to small-scale miners. Mining regions helped propel him to the runoff even after he trailed in first-round polls.

Mining accounts for nearly 12% of GDP in Peru, a major global supplier of copper, gold and silver. Yet many mining regions lack basic infrastructure and public investment, a gap Sanchez has vowed to address.

"Thirty years of mining and the mining towns are still the poorest in our country," Sanchez told Reuters. Magna Ismael Palomino, coordinator of CONFEMIN, Peru's largest artisanal mining group, said small-scale miners and those along the value chain are backing Sanchez. Palomino said he would like idle concessions held by large companies to be reassigned to artisanal miners and wants REINFO extended by at least three years.

"We've realized that the economic power of big mining has set the governing agenda," Palomino said. "They dictate how small, artisanal mining should be and want it to disappear. " At the end of 2025, nearly 20 million hectares were under mining concessions in Peru, more than half held by medium and large companies. Only about 10% of this land was actively explored or mined, according to government and NGO data.

CONFEMIN and artisanal miners have mobilized rallies across mining regions in support of Sanchez. Data show millions of soles flowing from around 450 REINFO-linked individuals to political parties, though donations span the political spectrum and are often tied to regional races or self-financed campaigns.

"We reject that. We have never been accustomed to financing any congressman," Palomino said.

"We self-finance our mobilizations... but we have never had that bad habit of giving money in exchange for a project becoming viable





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peru Presidential Election Small Gold Miners Loose Regulations REINFO Program Artisanal Mining Global Gold Prices Informal Mining Sector Economic Lifeline Shield Of Impunity Widespread Environmental Damage Rural Regions Mining Regions Basic Infrastructure Public Investment Economic Power Governing Agenda Political Bloc Self-Financed Campaigns REINFO-Linked Individuals Artisanal Miners Small-Scale Miners Large Mining Companies Political Bets Purging Bad Actors Self-Finance Their Mobilizations Reject Financing Any Congressman Economic Power Of Big Mining Dictate How Small Artisanal Mining Should Be Want It To Disappear

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Versi di un io erotico e insoddisfatto nell'opera prima di Lucia ReLa raccolta ospita testi la cui musica consiste in un cambio continuo d’intonazione, in un gioco di versi-frase, parole isolate, omissis e calembour che formano monologhi impazienti di ogni forma

Read more »

Roberto Sanchez modera il suo messaggio in vista del ballottaggio in PerùIl candidato di sinistra Roberto Sanchez adotta un tono più pragmatico prima del ballottaggio del 7 giugno contro Keiko Fujimori, dopo che le sue proposte di riforma del settore minerario avevano allarmato gli investitori. Sanchez punta a una nuova costituzione ma ora cerca di rassicurare i mercati.

Read more »

Peruvian presidential candidate Roberto Sánchez gains ground against Keiko Fujimori, tied by pollA poll released by Ipsos shows leftist Peruvian presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez has gained ground against Keiko Fujimori in the runoff election in Lima, Peru, despite being statistically tied. Sanchez, an ally of former President Pedro Castillo, has recently moderated his messaging and secured 43.8% of support, while Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, has gained 43.2% of the intended vote. The previous Ipsos poll released on May 31 showed Keiko Fujimori at 38% and Roberto Sanchez at 35% with 27% of voters undecided, ahead of the April 12 presidential vote won by Keiko Fujimori with 17.18% of votes. Polls are not allowed to be published within Peru during the last week before the presidential election, but surveys can still be conducted as long as local media do not publish the information

Read more »

Il Perù si appresta al ballottaggio presidenziale tra Sánchez e FujimoriI peruviani si recheranno alle urne il 7 giugno per il ballottaggio presidenziale tra il candidato di sinistra Roberto Sánchez e la conservatrice Keiko Fujimori, dopo un primo turno fratturato in aprile i cui risultati hanno richiesto quasi un mese per essere confermati.

Read more »