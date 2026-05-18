Play-off Serie C: Salernitana, Union Brescia, Potenza-Ascoli, Lecco-Catania, Final Four

The first leg of the play-off matches in Serie C took place last night, with only one home victory: Salernitana's 2-0 win over Ravenna. The Campanians now need to be careful not to make any mistakes in Romagna to continue their goal of returning to Serie B. The Union Brescia, on the other hand, have secured their place in the next round with a 3-0 win at home to the surprise team Casarano. The other two matches ended in draws, leaving everything to be decided in the return matches. The Second Round of the National Play-off Phase will be played out over four matches, with the teams that finish with the most points qualifying for the Final Four. In the event of a tie in points, the team that has scored the most goals in the two matches will qualify for the Final Four. If there is still a tie after the two matches, the team that finished higher in the league table will qualify for the Final Four. The four teams that finish top of the Second Round will play in the Final Four.

Nella serata di ieri sono andate in scena le gare d'andata dei play off di Serie C che hanno visto una sola vittoria interna: quella della Salernitana per 2-0 sul Ravenna.

Un successo pesante per i campani che ora dovranno stare attenti a non fare passi falsi in terra romagnola per continuare a tenere vivo l'obiettivo del ritorno in Serie B. Ancora meglio ha fatto l'Union Brescia che ha ipotecato il passaggio del turno andando a vincere per 3-0 in casa della rivelazione Casarano. Tutto aperto invece nelle altre due gare: Potenza-Ascoli e Lecco-Catania si chiudono infatti senza reti rimandando ogni verdetto alle gare di ritorno quando etnei e marchigiani potranno far valere il fattore campo per avanzare nella competizione e conquistare la semifinale.

Il Secondo Turno della Fase Play Off Nazionale si articolerà attraverso 4 incontri in gare di andata e ritorno. Le squadre che al termine degli incontri di andata e ritorno avranno ottenuto il maggior punteggio avranno accesso alla Fase della Final Four. In caso di parità di punteggio, dopo la gara di ritorno, avranno accesso alla Fase della Final Four le squadre che avranno conseguito una migliore differenza reti nelle due gare.

In caso di ulteriore parità al termine delle due gare – andata e ritorno – avrà accesso alla Fase della Final Four la squadra “testa di serie”. Le 4 squadre vincitrici il Secondo Turno Play Off Nazionale partecipano alla Fase detta ‘Final Four’. In applicazione a quanto disposto dal Regolamento, si riportano gli abbinamenti delle gare di ‘Semifinale’ e ‘Finale’, determinati per sorteggio in data odierna.

La squadra vincitrice l’incontro di GARA 2 (Salernitana-Ravenna) affronterà la vincitrice dell’incontro di GARA 1 (Casarano-Union Brescia). La squadra vincitrice l’incontro di GARA 3 (Potenza-Ascoli) affronterà la vincitrice dell’incontro di GARA 4 (Lecco-Catania). La ‘FINAL FOUR’ sarà disputata in gare di andata e ritorno.

A conclusione delle due gare, in caso di parità di punteggio, dopo le gare di ritorno, per determinare la squadra vincitrice si terrà conto della differenza reti; in caso di ulteriore parità saranno disputati due tempi supplementari di 15’ e, perdurando tale situazione, saranno eseguiti i tiri di rigore





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Serie C Play-Off Salernitana Union Brescia Potenza-Ascoli Lecco-Catania Final Four Play-Off Matches Home Victory Draws Return Matches Second Round Final Four

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