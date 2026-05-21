Poland's defence minister: Ukraine must be precise in drone usage to avoid Russian interference

The Polish minister emphasizes the need for precision in drone usage to avoid any potential provocations by Russia.

WARSAW, 21 maggio (Reuters) - L'Ucraina deve essere molto precisa nell'uso dei droni per evitare che la Russia interferisca con la loro traiettoria di volo, ha detto giovedì il ministro della Difesa polacco dopo una serie di violazioni dello spazio aereo negli Stati baltici.

'Our territories... should not be violated, they should not be threatened. ', ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.





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Poland Ukraine Drone Usage Russian Interference Space Air Violation

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