Police in Congo respond to protestors with tear gas after they hate to Ebola burial tent blaze

Congolese police fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters who burned down tents for Ebola patients, highlighting the struggle authorities face to ensure safe burials of people with confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola in Bunia, Ituri province.

Police fired warning shots and tear gas as part of a dispute in northeastern Congo over the burial of a suspected Ebola victim, a footballer who played for local teams, that saw protesters burn down tents for Ebola patients.

The incident highlighted the struggle Congolese authorities could face to enforce the safe burials of people with confirmed and suspected cases that are required to help contain the outbreak. It took place in the town of Rwampara, which has been hit hard by the latest Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Bodies of Ebola victims are highly infectious after death, and unsafe burials - in which family members handle the body without proper protective equipment - are a leading driver of transmission. The first known case in the current outbreak died in Bunia, Ituri’s provincial capital, on April 24 and the virus spread after his body was returned home to the nearby town of Mongbwalu and mourners gathered around him and touched him during a funeral.

On Thursday morning, the family of footballer Eli Munongo Wangu refused a safe burial for him, disputed that the virus had killed him and demanded to take his body. A doctor had told Reuters that he was a suspected Ebola case and the hospital had taken samples to run tests. Soldiers tried to defuse the tension before police intervened, using tear gas and firing warning shots to disperse the crowd.

The crowd then set fire to two tents fitted with eight beds run by medical charity ALIMA, which were completely burnt down, along with a body that was due to be buried that day. Six patients were receiving treatment in the tents and are currently being cared for at the hospital. Mistrust and disinformation hampered the response to previous Ebola outbreaks in Congo, with hundreds of health centres attacked by armed groups and angry civilians





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Burial Police Tent Blaze Istrust Health Centres Attacked By Armed Groups Disease Management VACCINES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nuovi casi di Ebola notati in Uganda dopo alert sulla roncola in CongoAnne Ancia, rappresentante dell'Organizzazione mondiale della sanità (Oms) nella Repubblica Democratica del Congo, fornisce un aggiornamento sulla situazione e spiega le difficili condizioni in cui si svolge il focolaio di Ebola in Congo, con circa 300 casi sospetti e 2 morti nel vicino Uganda.

Read more »

Ebola in Congo: 'Fermare subito l'epidemia', parla Pregliasco131 morti e 500 casi sospetti: l'esperto spiega perché il rischio pandemia resta contenuto ma l'Africa va aiutata subito.

Read more »

WHO says 139 suspected Ebola deaths in Congo outbreak, numbers expected to riseBy Jennifer Rigby and Olivia Le PoidevinGENEVA, May 20 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Wednesday there were 600 suspected cases of Ebola and 139 suspect… Leggi

Read more »

Ebola, volo Parigi-Detroit viene fatto dirottare dagli Usa a Montreal: aveva imbarcato un congoleseL’aereo è stato fermato per le precauzione adottate dagli Stati Uniti. Dopo un’ora di scalo è ripartito, senza l’uomo

Read more »