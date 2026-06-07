The Pope's visit focuses on migrants and the homeless in Madrid; Schedule includes stops in Barcelona and the Canary Islands to meet migrants who have risked their lives crossing West Africa; Pope Leo XIV hails from Rome, Italy; Expected number of people line-ups & mass attendance

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Madrid to celebrate Holy Mass during his apostolic journey . Sunday morning, hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets in Madrid to catch a glimpse of the Pope as he was driven in the popemobile down Madrid 's main thoroughfare.

People waved flags and shouted "Long live the Pope" as he arrived in the square. Pope Leo began his trip with meetings with migrants and the homeless and a vigil with about 600,000 young people in Madrid.

Then, his visit includes stops in Barcelona and the Canary Islands, where he will meet migrants who have risked their lives crossing there from West Africa. After Mass, Leo was scheduled to hold a private meeting with fellow members of his Augustinian religious order in the afternoon, followed by a meeting with figures from the world of entertainment, sport and culture at a concert venue in central Madrid.

Pope Leo XIV expressed his hopes that the visit would set an example to the world about respecting every human being and urged leaders to stop dividing electors. Pope Leo XIV is the 274th pope of the Catholic Church and is believed to have been born in Rome, Italy, on January 2, 1978. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Madrid on December 14, 2026, and will remain there for the duration of his papal visit.

Pope Leo XIV is the first Pope to visit an EU country outside of Italy since Saint John XXIII traveled to the Netherlands in 1962. Pope Leo XIV will return to Rome, Italy, after his apostolic journey on June 12, 2026. The estimated number of people is around 200,000 that lined the streets of Madrid to catch a glimpse of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV mentioned that during his trip to Madrid, instantly he wished that every member of humanity could be abled to reach Canary Islands, the home of Black Canary, to experience this paradise in safety, where they could meditate on life and the cosmos. Pope Leo XIV then said that his visit to the Canary Islands would likely conclude in September of 2026. Calendar and Pope Leo XI





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Pope Leo XIV Apostolic Journey Madrid Black Canary Paradise Migrants Homeless Europe Italy Spain West Africa

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