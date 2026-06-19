President Trump Returns to Camp David for Policy and Political Meetings Amid Iran Talks and Criticism of Provisional Peace Deal

President Donald Trump will make a rare trip to Camp David this weekend, returning to the presidential retreat for only the second time since retaking office last year. Trump will hold policy and political meetings during his visit, a White House official said. His family will travel with him for the weekend, which includes Father's Day on Sunday. The trip comes as Trump works to secure a final agreement to end the war with Iran and faces scrutiny over a provisional peace deal that critics say grants Tehran too many concessions.

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will make a rare trip to Camp David this weekend, returning to the presidential retreat for only the second time since retaking office last year.

Trump will hold policy and political meetings during his visit, a White House official said. His family will travel with him for the weekend, which includes Father's Day on Sunday. The trip comes as Trump works to secure a final agreement to end the war with Iran and faces scrutiny over a provisional peace deal that critics say grants Tehran too many concessions.

U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland planned for Friday were canceled as fighting flared in Lebanon, creating new uncertainty about the timing of negotiations vital to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping and restoring peace in the Middle East. On Friday, Trump continued to defend the deal with Iran, saying Tehran had come to the negotiating table from a position of weakness.

‘We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! ’ Trump posted on Truth Social.

‘We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents! ’ Trump last visited Camp David in June 2025, meeting with top military leaders and foreign policy advisers to discuss immigration protests in California, Iran and the war in Gaza. The secluded retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains has not been a regular destination for the Republican president.

He has generally preferred spending weekends at his own properties, including Mar-a-Lago in Florida and his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. A Cabinet meeting planned for Camp David in May was moved to the White House because of forecasts for bad weather. Other presidents have used the government-owned retreat about 70 miles from Washington far more frequently, both as a weekend escape and as a setting for diplomacy and policy meetings





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Donald Trump Camp David Policy And Political Meetings Iran Talks Iran Provisional Peace Deal Strait Of Hormuz Middle East Father's Day U.S.-Iran Talks In Switzerland Iranian Position Of Weakness Iranian Negotiations Iranian Concessions Iranian Money Iranian Ten Cents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

La miniserie 'David' è un adattamento dell'omonimo romanzo di Harlan CobenLa miniserie 'David' è un adattamento dell'omonimo romanzo di Harlan Coben, un autore statunitense di romanzi gialli e thriller. La storia segue il padre di un bambino scomparso, che si sente in colpa per non averlo potuto salvare.

Read more »

Canada-Qatar: David scatenato (e ritrovato), ma l'infortunio a Koné rovina la festaGol, statistiche e classifica del gruppo B ai Mondiali

Read more »

La frustrazione di Jonathan David dopo la vittoria del CanadaIl centravanti del Canada e della Juventus ha espresso la sua frustrazione per le doppie espulsioni durante la partita contro il Qatar, ma ha anche lodato il tifo della sua squadra.

Read more »

Ebola in Repubblica Democratica del Congo: la tragedia a Kigonze campIn questa notizia si racconta il dronaggio che mostra gli sfollati del campo di Kigonze a Bunia, dove centina esprime la diffusione di Ebola e la conseguente mortalità di 30 persone, più una seria mancanza di test e di supporto sanitario, mettendo in luce criticità idrica e finanziaria

Read more »