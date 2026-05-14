President Trump's Visit to Beijing: Fraught Trade Truce, Arms Sales, and Talks with Xi Jinping

President Trump is in Beijing for his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the wary eyes on a fragile trade truce, Iran war, and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

This news text, translated with DeepL, provides information about President Trump 's arrival in Beijing for his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14, including their fragile trade truce , the Iran war, and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

The text highlights the significance of this trip, given Trump's declining approval ratings and the power dynamic shift since his last visit in 2017. Joining him are a group of CEOs aiming to resolve issues with China, including CEOs Musk and Huang. The visit includes state banquets, formal meetings, and a chance for the leaders to have face time.

The text also discusses the importance of maintaining the trade truce, potential weapons sales, and China's opposition to U.S. arms to Taiwan. The conversation is expected to include AI, chip exports, and Iran conflict resolution. Overall, the visit aims to enhance U.S.-China relations, including trade discussions, investment forums, and dialogue on AI and semiconductors





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President Trump Beijing China Xi Jinping Trade Truce Iran War U.S. Arms Sales To Taiwan Protocols State Banquet Chief Executives Eisenhower Center Legislative Branches Republicans Downgrading Tariffs Barber Institute Of Fine Arts

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