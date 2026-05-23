Progress made in U.S.-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan, details emerging suddenly

Iran, U.S. and mediator Pakistan all said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war. The Pakistani army said the negotiations had resulted in ‘encouraging’ progress towards a final understanding, while sources involved in negotiations said the deal being negotiated is ‘fairly comprehensive to terminate the war.’ Details about the proposed framework are emerging, but there is no guarantee the U.S. would accept the memorandum. An Arab official told Reuters that President Trump would hold a phone call with key leaders on Saturday. Pakistan’s mediation push aims to narrow differences between Iran and the U.S. after weeks of war that have left the vital Hormuz waterway closed to most shipping despite a nervous ceasefire, upending global energy markets.

Iran , the U.S. and mediator Pakistan all said on Saturday that progress had been made in talks on ending almost three months of war. Iran said it was focused on finalizing a memorandum of understanding , or MOU, after its top officials met Asim Munir, the army chief of Pakistan .

The Pakistani army said the negotiations had resulted in ‘encouraging’ progress towards a final understanding. Two Pakistani sources involved in negotiations said the deal being negotiated is ‘fairly comprehensive to terminate the war. ’ Sources have told Reuters the proposed framework would unfold in three stages: formally ending the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, which can be extended.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss the latest Iran draft agreement with advisers and might make a decision on Sunday on whether to resume attacks on Iran, Axios reported, citing an interview with Trump. One of the Pakistani sources said there was no guarantee the U.S. would accept the memorandum. If the U.S. and Iran agree, the MOU would lead to further talks after the Eid holiday ends on Friday.

Trump, whose ratings have been hit by the war’s impact on energy prices for U.S. consumers, said on Friday he would not attend his son’s wedding this weekend, citing Iran among the reasons he planned to stay in Washington. An Arab official told Reuters that Trump would hold a phone call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s mediation push aims to narrow differences between Iran and the U.S. after weeks of war that have left the vital Hormuz waterway closed to most shipping despite a nervous ceasefire, upending global energy markets





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Iran U.S. Pakistan Mediator Talks Progress Ending Three Months Of War Memorandum Of Understanding Iranian Army Chief U.S. Blockade Lebanon Hezbollah Militants Israeli Troops Stage U.S. President Trump Negotiations Eid Holiday Arab Official Nigeria

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