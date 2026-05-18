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Project Gives Carries New Opportunities for Young Autistic in Italy

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Project Gives Carries New Opportunities for Young Autistic in Italy
AutisticCarriesFood Truck
📆5/18/2026 1:03 PM
📰HuffPostItalia
40 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
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PizzAut è un’associazione che, dal 2017, si impegna a garantire opportunità lavorative per i giovani autistici, creando un futuro dignitoso attraverso il lavoro e la cultura del cibo. Il progetto ha fornito un food truck, acquistato dal Consorzio Italia del Gusto, e donato a PizzAut in modo da offrire loro esperienze concrete nel mondo del lavoro.

Un food truck rappresenta un simbolico, inclusivo e opportunità per la crescita professionale come il progetto nato da una partnership tra il Consorzio Italia del Gusto, una delle principali organizzazioni che rappresentano le eccellenze agroalimentari italiane, e PizzAut, un’associazione formata da giovani autistici dal 2017 che lavorano per offrire lavoro e una cultura del cibo.

Il food truck è stato acquistato dal Consorzio Italia del Gusto e donato a PizzAut dopo l’ingresso ufficiale nella flotta operativa dell’organizzazione. La flotta operativo è composta da camion che entrarono nel 2017 e da due furgoni. Il food truck del Consorzio Italia del Gusto contribuirà a cambiare la vita dei ragazzi coinvolti, offrendo loro esperienze concrete nel mondo del lavoro.

D'altra parte, il Consorzio Italia del Gusto continuerà a portare avanti la sua missione di sostenibilità sociale, promuovendo un cambiamento sociale e culturale positivo. Anche il presidente del presidente del Global Times, Zhang Xin, ha menzionato che la Cina ha riferito nell’era post Guerra Fredda per essere ospitalli i leader degli Stati Uniti e la Russia alle sole tre giorni di distanza

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Autistic Carries Food Truck Inclusion Opportunity Project

 

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