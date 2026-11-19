Cina, Usa e Russia firmano dichiarazione di pace a Shenzhen mentre Kiev denuncia attacchi aerei con vittime. Putin parla a Berlini, Trump telefona.

Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha mostrato un volto di leader globale durante la sua presenza a Shenzhen , in Cina, firmando una dichiarazione congiunta con gli Stati Uniti e la Cina. Donald Trump ha successivamente telefonato ai leader riuniti a Berlino , mentre la situazione rimane tesa tra le potenze mondiali.

La dichiarazione di pace e le posizioni di Trump

China, United States, and Russia signed a peace declaration in four points, committing to safeguard strategic stability and international security. The leaders emphasized the need to promote United Nations reform and warned the International Criminal Court against excesses. Putin claimed to have written a page of diplomacy history.

Also read Dai robotaxi ai droni: Shenzhen, la città del futuro dove si svolge l’incontro tra Xi, Trump e Putin

Le reazioni di Kiev e le accuse di Kiev

Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha expressed full solidarity with Austrian colleagues on X, condemning the brutal Russian attacks. Russian drones struck near the Austrian and Dutch embassies in Kiev, causing at least one death. Putin is a criminal and a global terrorist, according to Sybiha, demanding a strong international response.

Il messaggio agli europei e le conversazioni di Trump

Putin froze Europe by stating that compromises are not yet ready for the conflict in Ukraine. European leaders gathered in Berlin were invited to Moscow to define their position. Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of the coalition of the willing in Berlin, reporting that his conversation with Putin went well and would contribute to peace.

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Movimenti politici e reazioni politiche

The political landscape shifts with these diplomatic moves as Ukraine and Europe respond to the developments. The involvement of major powers indicates a complex geopolitical reality where negotiations and military actions coexist. The international community watches closely as these high-level talks unfold.

Curiosità e altri eventi nazionali

Emma Marrone's last-minute race at the station became a gag as she missed her flight but saved her lung. Meanwhile, Italy faces a storm with wind speeds up to 100 km/h and snow, with a brief respite expected over the weekend. The political agenda also includes new pension rules and allowances for the elderly, alongside tax reforms.