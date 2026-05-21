Record number of climbers reach Mount Everest on same day from Nepali side

On Wednesday, a hiking official reported a record number of 274 climbers had scaled Mount Everest, breaking the previous record. These climbers ascended the mountain from the Nepali side.

Climbers walk in a long queue as they head to summit Mount Everest in the Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, Nepal, May 18, 2026.

REUTERS/Purnima Shrestha/File Photo (Scalatori camminano in una lunga coda mentre si dirigono verso la vetta del Monte Everest nel distretto di Solukhumbu, noto anche come regione dell’Everest, Nepal, 18 maggio 2026. REUTERS/Purnima Shrestha/Foto d’archivio ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

KATHMANDU, May 21 (Reuters) - A record number of 274 climbers scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday, a hiking official said, the highest number ever to reach the world’s tallest peak on the same day from the Nepali side. The 8,849-metre (29,032 feet) Everest straddles the border between Nepal and the Tibet region of China and can be climbed from both sides. **....

** Department of Tourism official Himal Gautam said he had received preliminary information that more than 250 people climbed the peak on Wednesday. We wait for climbers to return, give us photographs and other evidence to prove their ascents and provide them with climbing certificates, Gautam told Reuters.

Mountaineering experts often criticise Nepal for allowing large numbers of climbers on the mountain, which sometimes leads to risky traffic jams or long queues in the so-called ‘death zone’ area below the summit, where the level of natural oxygen is dangerously below what is required for human survival. Nepal has acknowledged risks from congestion and inexperienced climbers by introducing tighter controls and higher fees. Expedition organise..





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Everest Climbers Same Day Nepali Side

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Record 274 climbers scale Mount Everest in a single day from Nepali sideBy Gopal SharmaKATHMANDU, May 21 (Reuters) - A record number of 274 climbers scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday, a hiking official said, the highest number ever to reach t… Leggi

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