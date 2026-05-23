Red Cross honors Ebola volunteers who died in Congo, WHO declares Bundibugyo strain emergency

Three volunteers who contracted Ebola while handling bodies are among the first known victims of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Bundibugyo strain of the virus has been declared an emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

The Red Cross has paid tribute to three volunteers who are believed to have died after contracting Ebola while handling bodies and are among the first known victims of the latest outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo .

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment, was declared an emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization on Sunday. The three volunteers are thought to have contracted the virus during dead body management activities on March 27 as part of a humanitarian mission unrelated to Ebola.

Their deaths on May 5, 15, and 16 respectively highlight the highly infectious nature of Ebola bodies after death, which is a leading driver of transmission. IFRC volunteers are also going door-to-door to combat misinformation about Ebola in the area at the centre of the outbreak in the Congo





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