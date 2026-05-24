Revised death toll in China’s worst mine disaster in 17 years to 82, after chaos

After a chaos in the aftermath of China’s worst mine disaster in 17 years led to a revision in the initial death toll of at least 90 people as state media reports highlighted. The revised death toll has been lowered to 82. President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for authorities to ‘spare no effort’ in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations after an explosion in Liushenyu coal mine in northern China. The incident remains China’s deadliest mining accident since 2009 and local officials said the initial death toll from state media had been tallied in error. The Liushenyu coal mine is owned by Shanxi Tongzhou Coal Coking Group and all four mines are closed and company executives are arrested. The death toll of 82 reflects the highest in China since 2009 as Liushenyu mine holds a production capacity of 1.2 million tons of coal per year.

Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS (This news was translated with DeepL to enable you to read the Reuters newswire in Italian immediately.

Please note that no automatic translation is perfect and cannot replace human translators. BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - A chaos in the aftermath of China’s worst mine disaster in 17 years led to a revision in the death toll to 82 killed, local officials said at a press conference late on Saturday. The people died in a gas explosion at the Liushenyu coal mine in China’s northern province of Shanxi late on Friday.

Initially state media reports said at least 90 people were killed. Even at the lower number, the incident remains China’s deadliest mining accident since 2009, when a gas explosion at the Xinxing Mine in Heilongjiang province killed 108 people. Local officials said at the press conference the initial death toll from state media had been tallied in error.

President Xi Jinping on Saturday had called for authorities to ‘spare no effort’ in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations. He also ordered an investigation into the incident. The mine has a production capacity of 1.2 million tons of coal per year, officials said at the press conference. China last year mined 4.83 billion tons of the fuel, which forms the backbone of its power sector





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China Mine Explosion Revised Death Toll Gas Explosion Liushenyu Coal Mine Xinxing Mine President Xi Jinping Investigation

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