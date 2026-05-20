Rome's South Quarter to receive over 30 million euros for road infrastructure

The funds are being allocated to various projects aimed at upgrading the roads in the area, with the stated purpose of reducing traffic congestion and accommodating the growth of residents.

Oltre 30 milioni di euro per la viabilità del quadrante Ardeatino e Laurentino , a Roma sud. L'annuncio è arrivato insieme alla pianificazione di sviluppo dell’area, che si trova all’interno dei confini del Comune di Roma (IX municipio) ma è a ridosso dei territori di Pomezia e Albano, c’è quello di potenziare la rete viaria, con un finanziamento da 31 milioni di euro.

Lo scopo dichiarato dal Campidoglio è quello di ‘decongestionare il traffico del quadrante sud’, notoriamente ingolfato. Negli ultimi 15 anni sono aumentate sensibilmente le famiglie residenti nel quadrante Ardeatino, conseguenza di nuovi insediamenti urbanistici e nuovi piani di edilizia residenziale agevolata. Senza, però, che le arterie siano state adeguate





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Traffic Congestion Road Infrastructure Roma Sud Ardeatino Laurentino

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