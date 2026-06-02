Russia attacks Ukraine in broad daylight, with images of explosions and civilians fleeing the Beirut area

Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using drones and missiles from air, sea, and land. Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 642 of the 729 launched missiles. In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes have triggered a new escalation, leading to additional violence and displacement in the Nader and Shaab regions.

Kiev, bombardamento massif per tutta la notte. Le immagini delle esplosioni e i soccorsiNella notte e fino all'alba, la Russia ha condotto un attacco combinato su vasta scala contro l'Ucraina, utilizzando droni e missili di vario tipo lanciati da aria, mare e terra.

Le difese aeree ucraine hanno abbattuto 642 velivoli su 729 lanciati. La città di Kiev è stata colpita da numerosi droni e missili, causandone il danneggiamento e le perdite di vite. Alcuni civili sono rimasti feriti o uccisi durante gli attacchi, mentre molti altri hanno cercato di fuggire dai sobborghi meridionali di Beirut, dopo che il premier israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha ordinato raid nelle aree della capitale libanese controllate da Hezbollah, segnando un'ulteriore escalation.

In Colombia vince il primo turno la destra di El Tigre: 'Difenderemo la democrazia con ragione o la forza'Dopo aver vinto il primo turno delle elezioni colombiane il candidato di estrema destra Abelardo de la Espriella arringa i suoi sostenitori con un discorso dai toni durissimi. Il risultato rappresenta una vittoria storica per la destra, che oraancersorvera il secondo turno previsto per la settimana prossima.

L'opposizione ha contestato il scrutinio, sostenendo che le elezioni non sarebbero state decise in tempo per la Colombia. ABC New





HuffPostItalia / 🏆 6. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Air Defense Missiles Drones Aerial Combat Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Premiership Of Benjamin Netanyahu Elections In Colombia Colombian Right-Wing And Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Libano, Netanyahu valuta attacchi a Hezbollah anche a Beirut, con evacuazioni nella capitaleIl presidente israeliano, secondo media locali, cerca il via libera degli Usa per operazioni aeree più ampie a Beirut

Read more »

Israele attacca Beirut, l'ordine di Netanyahu sul Libano dopo la presa di BeaufortSoldato Idf ucciso da drone vicino fortezza di Beaufort. Aoun: 'Feroce aggressione da parte di Israele'

Read more »

Israele: Netanyahu ordina attacco a Beirut per colpire 'obiettivi di Hezbollah'Presidente del Libano: 'Brutale aggressione' (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) - Roma, 01 giu - Il primo ministro di Israele, Benjamin Netanyahu, e il mi...

Read more »

Russian military attacks Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, killing at least nine, wounding more than 60Russian air attacks on major Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv killed at least nine people and left more than 60 wounded, according to authorities on June 2, 2026. Russia has targeted Ukraine's power supply and infrastructure, while Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil facilities in a war that has lasted over four years with neither side targeting civilians. The attack caused destruction and casualties in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, causing residents to flee into metro stations for shelter as the sound of defence systems repelling Russian attacks filled the air. Air raid warnings sounded over much of the country, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warning of a possible major assault. Russia has denied Ukraine's denial of a recent dormitory attack on Russia-held Luhansk, saying it is in response to a drone strike that killed 21, and urged foreigners to leave as a result. Efforts to end the war have made little progress, with the U.S. administration's focus on conflicts in the Middle East. Jekaterinella Golubkova and Lincoln Feast contributed to this report, with editing by Himani Sarkar, Shri Navaratnam, and Clarence Fernandez. COVERAGE OF THIS STORY IS MADE POSSIBLE BY SUPPORT FROM THE FOLLOWING ORGANIZATIONS: THE JEWISH FEDERATION FEED THE POOR, WORLD FOOD PROGRAM, AND THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

Read more »