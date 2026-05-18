Russia launches attacks on Ukraine, injuring 11 people, with two boys among them

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles overnight, targeting the cities of Odesa in the south and Dnipro in the southeast, injuring a total of 11 people, with two boys among them, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. In the major Black Sea export port of Odesa, drones hit residential buildings, a school and a kindergarten, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, said on messaging app Telegram.

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles overnight, targeting the cities of Odesa in the south and Dnipro in the southeast, injuring a total of 11 people, with two boys among them, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Russia hit the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro with missiles in a separate attack, injuring nine people, including a 10-year old boy, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram. Russia shot down drones overnight in the southern region of Rostov, including the port city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram.

At least four people died after Ukraine launched its biggest overnight drone attack on the Russian capital in more than a year, officials said on Sunday. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Attacks Drones Missiles Injuring Odesa Dnipro Russia Attacks Ukraine Attacks Drone Attacks Missile Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Romania finds unexploded projectile in village near Ukraine borderBUCHAREST, May 16 (Reuters) - An unexploded projectile was discovered on a property in southeastern Romania near the European Union and NATO member’s border with Ukraine … Leggi

Read more »

Ukraine drones kill four in Russia, Moscow faces biggest attack in over a yearMOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed in a major Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, including Moscow, which faced its largest assault in mor… Leggi

Read more »

Ukraine drones kill four in Russia, Moscow faces biggest attack in over a yearMay 17 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed, including three in the Moscow region, after Ukraine launched its biggest overnight drone attack on the Russian capita… Leggi

Read more »

Russia hits Ukraine’s Odesa, Dnipro with drones and missiles overnight, officials sayMay 18 (Reuters) - Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with drones and missiles, targeting the southern city of Odesa and Dnipro in the country’s southeast, Ukrainian offic… Leggi

Read more »