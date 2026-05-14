Russia launches drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles early on Thursday, damaging several buildings and causing partial collapse of a residential building with residents likely trapped under rubble.

People shelter in a metro station during a Russia n drone attack , amid Russia 's attack on Ukraine , in Kyiv , Ukraine May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (Persone si riparano in una stazione della metropolitana durante un attacco di droni russi, nel contesto dell’attacco della Russia all’Ucraina, a Kiev, Ucraina, 14 maggio 2026.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter) ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. May 14 (Reuters) - Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones and missiles early on Thursday, officials said, damaging several buildings, including one which partially collapsed with residents likely trapped under rubble.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital’s military administration, said part of a residence had collapsed in the eastern Darnytskyi district.

“People are trapped under the rubble,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram “Emergency services are on their way to the site. ” Tkachenko said buildings had sustained damage in other widely separated city districts including one where drone debris had fallen on the roof of a residential building. Mayor Vitali Klitscho also reported damage to buildings throughout the capital, including debris that struck two buildings in a northern suburb, sparking a fire in a 12-storey block of flats.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Ukraine’s air force said Russian missiles had targeted other regions, including Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine and the central region of Poltava. Russian drones and guided bombs had targeted other parts of the country, including eastern and southern regions.

On Wednesday, Russia unleashed a daytime drone attack on the country, targeting critical infrastructure in western regions and killing at least six people, officials said. 14 maggio (Reuters) - La Russia ha attaccato la capitale ucraina Kiev con droni e missili nelle prime ore di giovedì, hanno detto i funzionari, danneggiando diversi edifici, tra cui uno parzialmente crollato con i residenti probabilmente intrappolati sotto le macerie. Tymur Tkachenko, capo dell’amministrazione militare della capitale, ha detto che parte di un’abitazione è crollata nel quartiere orientale di Darnytskyi.

“Le persone sono intrappolate sotto le macerie”, ha scritto Tkachenko su Telegram “I servizi di emergenza si stanno recando sul posto”. ” Tkachenko ha detto che gli edifici hanno subito danni in altri quartieri della città, molto distanti tra loro, tra cui uno in cui i detriti di un drone sono caduti sul tetto di un edificio residenziale.

Anche il sindaco Vitali Klitscho ha reporterato danni agli edifici in tutta la capitale, tra cui detriti che hanno colpito due edifici in un sobborgo settentrionale, innescando un incendio in un condominio di 12 piani. Non ci sono state notizie immediate di vittime. L’aeronautica militare dell’Ucraina ha dichiarato che i missili russi hanno preso di mira altre regioni, tra cui Charkiv, Sumy e Chernihiv nel nord dell’Ucraina e la regione centrale di Poltava.

I droni e le bombe guidate russe hanno preso di mira altre parti del Paese, comprese le regioni orientali e meridionali. Mercoledì, la Russia ha scatenato un attacco diurno con i droni sul Paese, prendendo di mira le infrastrutture critiche nelle regioni occidentali e uccidendo almeno sei persone, hanno detto i funzionari





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