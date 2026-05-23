Russia preparing a strike against Ukraine with hypersonic missile, says Zelenskiy

The Ukrainian President has warned that Russia is preparing a strike against Ukraine using a hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile, citing intelligence from Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe. Artillery strikes in the past involving the Oreshnik rocket have not caused destruction or casualties.

Kiev, 23 maggio (Reuters) - La Russia sta preparando un attacco contro l’Ucraina utilizzando un missile balistico ipersonico Oreshnik, ha detto sabato il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy, citando informazioni di intelligence provenienti da Ucraina, Stati Uniti ed Europa.

La Russia ha già attaccato l’Ucraina due volte con l’Oreshnik, un missile che il presidente Vladimir Putin si è vantato di essere impossibile da intercettare a causa della sua velocità dichiarata di oltre 10 volte la velocità del suono. Mosca ha sparato per la prima volta un Oreshnik contro quella che ha detto essere una fabbrica militare in Ucraina nel novembre 2024.

In quell’occasione, fonti ucraine hanno detto che il missile trasportava testate fittizie, non esplosivi, e ha causato danni limitati. Il secondo attacco è avvenuto nel gennaio 2026, e il missile ha colpito la regione di Lviv, nell’ovest del Paese. Zelenskiy ha riferito che si aspetta una risposta da parte del mondo e una risposta che non sia post factum, ma preventiva, poiché la minaccia del missile balistico ipersonico Oreshnik preizetta uno degli equilibri fondamentali nella geopolitica mondiale.

Il presidente ucraino ha anche invitato i suoi partner negli Stati Uniti e in Europa a prestare attenzione al fatto che l’uso di tali armi e il prolungamento di questa guerra potrebbero costituire un precedente per altri potenziali aggressori, a quanto riferito da Zelenskiy





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