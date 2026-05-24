The article reports on a recent attack on the Starobilsk College of Luhansk Pedagogical University, which Russian authorities have called a Ukrainian drone strike, in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Forensic experts are investigating the incident, and the death toll has been estimated to be 21, many of them young women. In retaliation for the attack, Russia struck Kyiv and surrounded areas with hundreds of drones and missiles, resulting in casualties. The reporting is based on a media facility trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An investigator works in front of the destroyed building of the Starobilsk College of Luhansk Pedagogical University following a recent attack, which Russian authorities called a Ukrainian drone strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Starobilsk (Starobelsk) in the Luhansk region, an area controlled by Russia in Ukraine.

The Reuters news agency reported from Starobilsk on a media facility trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, covering a media facility trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 24, 2026. The investigation revealed that forensic experts had sifted through the ruins of the dormitory, finding a death toll of 21, many of them young women, and that the attack had been targeted at a teacher training college.

The attack was labeled as an attack on an elite drone command unit and was criticized for violating international humanitarian law. After the attack, Russia retaliated by striking Kyiv and surrounding areas with hundreds of drones and missiles, resulting in deaths and the firing of a Russian Oreshnik hypersonic missile. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military preparation for retaliation options against Ukraine. Original article retrieved from: [Text source - Original text](https://www.reuters.com/translated/by-text/en/2026-05-24/idFR2N2A3231/)





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Starobilsk Luhansk Region Russian-Controlled Ukraine Ukraine-Russia Conflict Kremlin's February 2022 Invasion Of Ukraine Ukrainian Drone Attack On Starobilsk College Texas Drone Attack Retaliation Options Against Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sono state uccise sei persone e feriti 39 in un attacco notturno nella regione di LuhanskIn una zona occupata dell'Ucraina orientale, sei persone sono state uccise e ferite 39 in un attacco notturno nella città di Starobilsk, nella regione di Luhansk. Altre 15 persone sono disperse come risultato dell'attacco.

Read more »

Ukrainian Drone Strike Leaves at Least 16 Dead in Russian-Controlled RegionThe death toll from a drone strike on a student dorm in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine has risen to 16, with most of the victims being young women. Russia ordered its military to prepare options for retaliation against Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of the deliberate drone strike on a college in the town of Starobilsk. Ukraine, on the other hand, denied responsibility for the attack, stating that it struck an elite drone command unit in the area.

Read more »

Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Kyiv, Killing One and Injuring 21Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Sunday, damaging residential buildings, offices, and schools and causing casualties. The attack followed a warning by Ukraine's air force on Telegram about the potential launch of a hypersonic missile.

Read more »

Russian forces hit targets in Ukraine with missile and drone strikes in retaliation for Kyiv's strikes on civilian targets in RussiaRussian forces used four types of missiles - Oreshnik, Iskander, Kinzhal and Zircon - to conduct successful strikes on Ukrainian military command facilities, air bases and other enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex overnight Sunday in retaliation for Kyiv's strikes on civilian targets in Russia.

Read more »