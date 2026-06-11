Russia's Defence Ministry Confirms Capture of Two New Settlements in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed the capture of two new settlements in eastern Ukraine, Rozkishne village in Donetsk region and Okhrimivka in Kharkiv region, amid ongoing military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russia ’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had captured two new settlements - Rozkishne village in Ukraine ’s eastern Donetsk region, near the key town of Kostiantynivka , and Okhrimivka , in the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian reports gave no indication of either settlement changing hands, but the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had launched attacks around Okhrimivka. A separate Ukrainian account described difficult conditions for Kyiv’s forces around Kostiantynivka, which has long withstood Russian assaults. The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had taken control of Rozkishne after an intelligence operation and deployment of artillery and drones.

Rozkishne is about 30 km (18 miles) west of Kostiantynivka, long a target of Moscow’s military as part of its drive to advance through eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had established control over eastern districts of the town on Thursday amid street fighting.

The Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on Wednesday quoted the commander of Ukraine’s 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Serhiy Yaryi, as saying the Ukrainian force defending the town was now ‘semi-encircled’ because of Russian advances to the east. The Russian Defence Ministry account said its forces had taken Okhrimivka, near the Russian border, after deploying drones and artillery. Russia has long sought to establish a buffer zone in the area.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russia forces had attacked four settlements in the area, including Okhrimivka, but gave no indication of the settlement falling into Russian hands. Russian forces have been engaged in a slow advance to capture eastern Donetsk region and take control of the broader Donbas region, a key objective of the Kremlin. Ukrainian officials say the Russian advance has slowed as Ukrainian forces have intensified medium- and long-range strikes on Russian targets, particularly oil industry sites





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Military Tensions Capture Of Settlements Donetsk Region Kharkiv Region Kostiantynivka Rozkishne Okhrimivka Russian Advance Kremlin's Objective Intensified Strikes On Russian Targets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Defence Minister John Healey Quits Over Military Spending DisputeBritish Defence Minister John Healey resigned on Thursday, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to commit the government resources needed to defend the country at a time of heightened threat. The unexpected resignation, accompanied with a scathing public letter, compounds the pressure on Starmer when he is facing a likely leadership challenge and exposes the crisis at the heart of government - how it can ramp up defence spending when there is no money to spare.

Read more »

Ukraine's Drone Commander Pores Over Data to Cut Off Crimea from RussiaA Ukrainian drone commander is strategically planning to isolate Crimea from Russia by disrupting military logistics and fuel supplies through escalating drone strikes across Russian-occupied parts of the country.

Read more »

China Imposes Sanctions on Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto TeodoroChina’s foreign ministry announced sanctions on Thursday against Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his close relatives, stating that he had ‘repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China’ which had undermined China’s ‘legitimate interests’ and bilateral ties. The sanctions mean Teodoro and his wife and child are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the ministry said in a statement.

Read more »

Ukraine strikes Russian oil refinery, drone sites in southern Russia and CrimeaThe Ukrainian military said its forces had struck the Afipsky oil refinery in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region as well as sites linked to drone production, causing a fire that was extinguished by Russian officials.

Read more »