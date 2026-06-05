Russian Amusement Park Names Ride After Hypersonic Missile Fired at Ukraine

A Russian amusement park in St. Petersburg has named one of its rides the 'Oreshnik', after a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that Moscow has fired three times at Ukraine. Visitors to the rocket-shaped attraction are repeatedly lifted into the air and plunged into sudden stomach-churning drops.

Una società di intrattenimento russa a San Pietroburgo ha intitolato una delle sue attrazioni il ' Oreshnik ', in onore di un missile ipersonico a capacità nucleare che Mosca ha lanciato tre volte contro l'Ucraina.

I visitatori dell'attrazione a forma di razzo vengono ripetutamente sollevati in aria e fatti precipitare in improvvise cadute da far venire il voltastomaco.

'Non credo che sia adatto', ha detto una donna. 'Il nome migliore sarebbe 'Rocket'... Non capisco cosa c'entri con l'Oreshnik - chi ha inventato quel nome?

' ha aggiunto un altro visitatore. L'Oreshnik, che la Russia ha sparato per la prima volta contro l'Ucraina nel 2024, e più recentemente il mese scorso, ha una gittata di oltre 5.000 km (3.100 miglia). Il Presidente Vladimir Putin ha affermato che è impossibile da intercettare, anche se gli esperti occidentali hanno messo in dubbio questa affermazione.

Putin ha dichiarato che la Russia non ha ancora utilizzato l'Oreshnik contro l'Ucraina in condizioni di combattimento reali, ma lo ha solo provato per osservarne i risultati. Ha detto che questo informerà le decisioni di Mosca sull'uso su larga scala dell'arma in futuro, anche contro obiettivi urbani





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Russian Amusement Park Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile Ukraine Nuclear-Capable St. Petersburg Russian President Vladimir Putin Western Experts Intercept Use Of The Weapon Urban Targets

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