Il Ministero della Difesa russo ha annunciato il controllo di due villaggi in Ucraina, ma l'esercito e il blog militare DeepState si sono espressi con scetticismo sull'annuncio. La duplice ammissione di presa del territorio, ha detto che queste due contese territoriale furono ufficialmente ahora come essere per gesito occidente nella parte uranha -aprsek.

Le truppe russe hanno preso il controllo di due villaggi in Ucraina , secondo il Ministero della Difesa russo, tuttavia, la voce è stata messa in dubbio dalle forze armate ucraine e da un blog militare.

Il ministero ha detto che le truppe russe hanno preso il controllo di Hraniv nella regione di Kharkiv e di Vozdvyzhivka nella regione di Zaporizhzhia, entrambi sul confine con la Russia. Tuttavia, le forze armate ucraine hanno respinto l'annuncio russo, affermando che Hraniv era già sotto il loro controllo.

Il blog militare DeepState ha anche messo in dubbio la voce russa sulla presa di Vozdvyzhivka, dicendo che un gruppo di soldati russi era entrato brevemente nel villaggio all'inizio del mese ma era stato respinto o ucciso. La Russia ha dichiarato di voler espandere una zona cuscinetto lungo il confine con l'Ucraina, regione che detiene ancora circa la metà del territorio ucraino.

Nonostante l'annuncio russo, l'esercito ucraino sostiene di essere nella posizione più forte da mesi a causa dei ritardi russi. La campagna dell'esercito russo per assicurarsi il controllo della regione orientale di Donetsk sta incontrando resistenze. L'Ucraina e il blog militare DeepState sono scettici sull'annuncio russo sulla presa di due altre città, Sumy e Vozdvyzhivka, entrambe nel confine con la Russia





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Russia Ucraina Ministero Della Difesa Campagna Militare Regione Orientale Di Donetsk

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