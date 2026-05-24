Russian forces hit targets in Ukraine with missile and drone strikes in retaliation for Kyiv's strikes on civilian targets in Russia

Russian forces used four types of missiles - Oreshnik, Iskander, Kinzhal and Zircon - to conduct successful strikes on Ukrainian military command facilities, air bases and other enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex overnight Sunday in retaliation for Kyiv's strikes on civilian targets in Russia.

Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building destroyed by a Russia n missile and drone strike, amid Russia ’s attack on Ukraine , in Kyiv, Ukraine , May 24, 2026.

REUTERS/Stringer Correggio, 24 maggio (Reuters) - Le forze russe hanno colpito obiettivi in Ucraina utilizzando quattro tipi di missili - Oreshnik, Iskander, Kinzhal e Zircon - in attacchi notturni domenica, come rappresaglia per gli attacchi di Kiev contro obiettivi civili in Russia, hanno riferito le agenzie di stampa statali. Gli attacchi, tutti riusciti, sono stati condotti contro strutture di comando militari ucraine, basi aeree e altre imprese del complesso militare-industriale ucraino, ha dichiarato l’agenzia di stampa Interfax citando il Ministero della Difesa russo





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Military Attack Russian Missile And Drone Strike Oreshnik Iskander Kinzhal Zircon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At least four people killed, 35 children wounded in Ukrainian drone attack: RussiaRussian officials reported the incident and it was not immediately commented on by Ukraine.

Read more »

Ten killed in Russia-Ukraine drone strike in eastern UkraineThe death toll from a drone strike on a student dorm in Russian-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine has risen to 10 from six, according to a Russian-installed official. Russia accused Ukraine of a deliberate drone strike in the town of Starobilsk and ordered its military to prepare options for retaliation. Ukraine denied the Russian accusations and said it had struck an elite drone command unit in the area, complying with international humanitarian law.

Read more »

Ukrainian Drone Strike Leaves at Least 16 Dead in Russian-Controlled RegionThe death toll from a drone strike on a student dorm in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine has risen to 16, with most of the victims being young women. Russia ordered its military to prepare options for retaliation against Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of the deliberate drone strike on a college in the town of Starobilsk. Ukraine, on the other hand, denied responsibility for the attack, stating that it struck an elite drone command unit in the area.

Read more »

Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Kyiv, Killing One and Injuring 21Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Sunday, damaging residential buildings, offices, and schools and causing casualties. The attack followed a warning by Ukraine's air force on Telegram about the potential launch of a hypersonic missile.

Read more »