Satellite Imagery Reveals the 'Urban Pulse' in Six Global Cities, Challenging the Traditional Accounting of Urbanization

Professors Zhe Zhu and Karen Seto from the University of Connecticut and Yale University, respectively, analyzed dense and high-frequency satellite imagery of six major global cities - Shenzhen, Dubai, Lagos, Mumbai, Seattle, and Mexico City - to track 'urban pulse' in each city. This 'urban pulse' represents the rapid, state-led growth, speculative capital-intensive megaprojects, high levels of fragmentation, market-driven redevelopment, resilience, and unequal recovery after global shocks in these cities. The study reveals changes over time and challenges the traditional linear accounting of urbanization as a steady process.

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Researchers using satellite imagery have tracked the vital signs of six major global cities, revealing a distinctive ' urban pulse ' in each.

Led by Zhe Zhu, a professor of remote sensing, the study found urban growth to be 'spiky,' 'cyclical,' and 'asynchronous,' challenging the traditional view of urbanization as a steady process. Shenzhen, Dubai, Lagos, Mumbai, Seattle, and Mexico City were analyzed for physical changes, including new building construction, infrastructure improvements, and expansion into green spaces.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that urbanization is characterized by rapid, state-led growth (Shenzhen), speculative capital-intensive megaprojects (Dubai), high levels of fragmentation (Lagos), market-driven redevelopment (Seattle), resilience (Mumbai and Mexico City), and unequal recovery after global shocks (such as the COVID-19 pandemic). The findings offer urban planners and policymakers a diagnostic tool for early intervention to prevent infrastructure collapse or economic decay.

Dynamic tracking of cities through satellite imagery provides a nuanced understanding of urbanization, complementing traditional metrics using specific outcomes as metrics, according to Zhe Zhu and Karen Seto, the study's authors who argue urbanization is not a smooth and steady process but rather a process of changes and transitions. They were inspired by the human pulse, which offers health information in addition to weight or height, and focus on early warnings of economic stress or stagnation before they become full-blown crises.

By monitoring the daily lifestyle and vital signs leading up to heart attacks, instead of just focusing on the outcome, they aim to provide a more thorough understanding of the process behind urbanization and its manifestations, such as growth spurts, metamorphosis, and decay





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Environmental Science Robotics And Automation Neuroscience And Mental Health Urban Pulse Satellite Imagery Urban Growth Fragmentation Market-Driven Redevelopment Resilience Unequal Recovery

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