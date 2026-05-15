Second round of US-China talks: fewer delegations, more intensity expected

The second round of talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have fewer delegations compared to the numerous ones seen yesterday. This could indicate a more intensive session, as reported by CNN. The US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, along with US Ambassador to China David Perdue. The Chinese delegation will consist of Xi's Chief of Staff Cai Qi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, as well as Ambassador to the US Xie Feng. Trump's opening remarks to Xi Jinping, describing him as a 'great leader' and a 'friend,' have been met with more moderate responses from the Chinese leader. However, Trump has claimed that the visit has led to 'a lot of good,' with the conclusion of 'fantastic' commercial agreements between the two countries.

Durante il secondo round di colloqui tra il presidente Donald Trump e il leader cinese Xi Jinping, le delegazioni presenti saranno molto più ristrette rispetto a quelle numerose di ieri.

Questo potrebbe significare una sessione più intensiva, come spiega la Cnn. Da parte statunitense, Trump sarà affiancato dal segretario di Stato Marco Rubio, dal segretario alla Difesa Pete Hegseth, dal segretario al Tesoro Scott Bessent e dal Rappresentante commerciale degli Stati Uniti Jamieson Greer, insieme all'ambasciatore degli Stati Uniti in Cina David Perdue.

Xi sarà affiancato dal suo capo di gabinetto Cai Qi, dal ministro degli Affari esteri Wang Yi, dal vice premier He Lifeng (uno dei principali inviati commerciali), nonché dal viceministro degli Affari esteri Ma Zhaoxu e dall'ambasciatore cinese negli Stati Uniti Xie Feng. Le aperture di Trump nei confronti di Xi Jinping, che ha descritto come un «grande leader» e un «amico», sono state finora accolte con toni più moderati dal leader cinese.

Ma il leader statunitense ha affermato che dalla visita è scaturito «molto di buono».

«Abbiamo concluso alcuni accordi commerciali fantastici, ottimi per entrambi i Paesi», ha detto, mentre Xi lo accompagnava attraverso i giardini di Zhongnanhai. La 'trappola di Tucidide' citata dal leader cinese, ovvero la frase pronunciata da Trump durante la sua visita in Italia, è pronta a essere commercializzata.

Tuttavia, restano molti dubbi sul futuro del dialogo tra le superpotenze USA-Cina





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US-China Talks Fewer Delegations More Intensity Commercial Agreements 'Trappola Di Tucidide'

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