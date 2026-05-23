Serbia anti-corruption movement enters a new phase as tens of thousands protest for early elections

Drones' views showed the participants of the student-led protest targeting snap parliamentary elections, as Serbia's anti-corruption movement shifted its course after a year-and-a-half-long, youth-initiated movement against allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Attempting to change the country's political arena beyond a decade-long rule of Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's populist President, sparked protests across the country.

A drone view of demonstrators attending a student-led protest demanding snap parliamentary elections, as Serbia’s anti-corruption movement enters a new phase, following the Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse that killed 16 people in 2024, in Belgrade (Una veduta da drone dei manifestanti che partecipano a una protesta guidata dagli studenti che chiedono elezioni parlamentari anticipate, mentre il movimento anti-corruzione della Serbia entra in una nuova fase, dopo il crollo della pensilina della stazione ferroviaria di Novi Sad che ha ucciso 16 persone nel 2024, a Belgrado, Serbia, 23 maggio 2026.

REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. BELGRADE, May 23 (Reuters) - Police fired teargas and clashed with protesters in central Belgrade on Saturday, as tens of thousands gathered to demand early elections and an end to the more than decade-long rule of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

People crowded into Slavija Square, one of the capital’s main junctions, in a fresh eruption of demonstrations that started a year and a half ago when a deadly roof collapse triggered a youth-led movement against alleged corruption and mismanagement. Officers in riot gear cordoned off Belgrade city hall, about a kilometre away, before sporadic clashes broke out between protesters and police near the presidency building and outside a park where Vucic’s supporters have been camping since March last year.

Police fired teargas and stun grenades as they pushed back protesters further down the street. Protesters set fire to bins filled with rubbish. Many in the crowds wore badges with red hands reading ’Your hands are bloody,’ and banners reading ‘The students are winning (La cronaca in sintesi della Reuters del 23 maggio 2026)





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italia-Serbia LIVE alle 21 su Sky Sport ArenaLeggi su Sky Sport l'articolo Italia-Serbia, risultato AeQuilibrium Cup di volley femminile in diretta live

Read more »

Italia-Serbia diretta: segui il torneo di Genova delle Azzurre di Velasco LIVELe campionesse mondiali e olimpiche sfidano le ragazze di Terzic, occhi puntati su Kate Antropova: tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale

Read more »

Russias Black Sea port of Novorossiysk: Falling debris from drones sparks a fire, injuring one personFalling debris from drones caused a fire at an oil terminal in Russias Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, injuring one person and causing damage to technical and administrative buildings. Unconfirmed Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels have posted video footage of what they describe as a fire in the port area, while drones have also caused damage to private houses in Anapa, a city farther north.

Read more »

Ukraine's Military Drone Competition: A Fresh Look at the WarIn the wild grasslands of western Ukraine, a competition pitting drones against each other took place, reminiscent of a fierce video game battle. The brave young soldiers using drones are transforming the war and leveraging gaming technologies - all in the service of their country. However, unlike a competitive game, this competition is deadly, not just for the drones, but for the enemy soldiers. It is a stark reminder of the evolution of modern warfare.

Read more »