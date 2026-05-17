Serie A: 30th matchday, 10 matches in a few hours, 3 Champions League spots up for grabs, and a relegation battle in the evening, with the Wimbledon final at 5pm

The 30th matchday of Serie A is set to be a thrilling one, with all 10 matches scheduled to be played in a short span of time. At 12, three Champions League spots will be up for grabs, while in the evening, there will be a relegation battle to watch. The final of the Wimbledon Championships is scheduled for 5pm, just a few meters away from the Stadio Olimpico. The Como will be aiming to secure the fourth spot, just two points away from it. The Parma, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after their loss against Roma. The Genoa, already safe, will be aiming to give their all in the league, while the Milan will be looking to secure the fourth spot and turn around their poor run of only seven points in the last eight matches. The Juventus and Fiorentina will be aiming to secure their respective spots, with the Juventus needing a win to secure their spot in the Champions League. The Pisa, already relegated, will be aiming to secure their match point in the Champions League, while the Napoli will be aiming to secure their spot in the Conference League. The derby della discordia will be played on Sunday, with Maurizio Sarri expected to be in the dugout for the Inter. The Atalanta will be aiming to secure the seventh spot and secure their spot in the Conference League, while the Bologna will be aiming to secure their spot in the Europa League. The Cagliari will be aiming to secure their spot in the Serie A, while the Torino will be aiming to secure their spot in the Europa League. The Sassuolo will be aiming to secure their spot in the Serie A, while the Lecce will be aiming to secure their spot in the Serie B. The Udinese will be aiming to secure their spot in the Serie A, while the Cremonese will be aiming to secure their spot in the Serie B.

Trentasettesima giornata con tutte le 10 partite in poche ore: alle 12 in cinque si giocano tre posti in Champions League , in serata c'è la corsa salvezza, vista la quasi contemporanea-ità con la finale degli Internazionali di tennis, in programma alle ore 17 al Foro Italico, a pochi metri dallo Stadio Olimpico.

In gioco c'è anche la salvezza, con un solo posto in zona retrocessione e tre squadre pericolanti. (Ore 12 su Dazn, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su Sky Go e Now) Il Como va a caccia del quarto posto, distante soltanto due punti. Affronta un Parma che nell'ultimo turno di campionato vinceva al Tardini per 2-1 contro la Roma fino al recupero, salvo poi prendere due gol e perdere 3-2 contro i giallorossi di Gian Piero Gasperini. (Ore 12 su Dazn





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Serie A Champions League Relegation Battle Wimbledon Final Como Parma Genoa Milan Juventus Fiorentina Pisa Napoli Atalanta Bologna Cagliari Torino Sassuolo Lecce Udinese Cremonese

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