Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) President Janez Jansa Sworn in as Prime Minister, Government Revokes Arms Export Ban to Israel

The news text discusses the swearing-in of Janez Jansa as the prime minister of Slovenia and the revocation of a 2025 decision banning the export and transit of weapons and military equipment to Israel by the Slovenian government.

President of the Slovenia n Democratic Party (SDS) Janez Jansa is sworn in as the prime minister of Slovenia , in Ljubljana, Slovenia , May 22, 2026. Slovenia ’s government has revoked a 2025 decision banning the export and transit of weapons and military equipment to Israel , as well as most arms imports from the country, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the ban, introduced in July, was no longer necessary as the trade in arms is already governed by national law and European Union rules. It added that existing legislation and regulations already define licensing procedures and controls, and Thursday’s decision was also aligned with the EU Common Position on arms export controls. The 2025 measure barred the export, transit of military goods to Israel and imports from Israel, exempting equipment needed for Slovenia’s security.

The measure was introduced under then-Prime Minister Robert Golob, who said Slovenia was the first EU country to impose such an embargo. In June, Slovenia’s parliament approved Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s centre-right government, ending a political deadlock since a March election produced no outright majority





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Slovenia Democratic Party (SDS) Prime Minister Swearing-In Arms Export Ban Israel

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