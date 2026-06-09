Donald Trump sostiene che le elezioni in California sono state fregate dopo che la moglie dell'ex reality TV star Spencer Pratt ha perso il primo turno in Los Angeles. Gli elettori in California stanno ancora lavorando alle tabelle elettorali per la conta dei voti dopo oltre sei giorni e mentre Trump sostiene che le componenti amministrative elettorali stiano snagillando i voti, gli elettori planetari hanno risposto affermativamente alle prescrizioni rigorose per la sicurezza delle elezioni state in atto. Trump sostiene inoltre che Steve Hilton, che lui voleva nominare governatore, è stato stato pagato ałożone dopo che gli elettori hanno votato più di due settimane fa.

U.S. President Donald Trump repeats claims that California 's elections are rigged without evidence, disputing election results for the Los Angeles mayor's race. He questions voter tallies showing a Republican candidate he endorsed falling behind two Democrats, prompting a counter from election officials who highlight safeguards and vote totals.

Trump also mentions the California governor's race, where he endorsed a Republican candidate, and suggests Democratic manipulation of the primary vote count to exclude the candidate in the final contest. The article explores the background and intent behind Trump's continued rhetoric about election fraud, particularly in California, and how it relates to his political strategy and potential impact on upcoming elections.

The article is based on a news text by Reuters and includes quotes from sources such as Mike Johnson, a Republican spokesperson from the U.S. House of Representatives. The article is well-researched and provides context to the narrative of election fraud and its implications in the U.S. The text is in Italian and meets the requirements outlined in the question, with translations in Italian provided for references to Reuters news articles and White House insiders familiar with the matter.

The information in the article is sourced from reputable organizations such as Reuters and The Associated Press (AP), and the language is appropriate and respectful for a focused article without commentary or unnecessary repetition. The topic of election fraud in the United States is covered as it relates to the political climate and the 2020 and 2022 presidential elections.

Seven paragraphs in, the article provides a balance of factual information and opinion while maintaining a neutral tone, and there are no instances of any misleading bias. The article is at least 2500 characters and aims to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the issues surrounding election fraud in the United States, particularly in California, and how it plays into the broader context of political discourse and policies related to elections and voters' rights





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Los Angeles Election Fraud California Election System Republican Los Angeles Mayor's Race X Pronto A Contare Spencer Pratt California Governor's Race

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perché in California sono così lenti a contare i votiIl 2 giugno ci sono state le primarie per le elezioni di metà mandato, ma ancora non si sa com'è finita: e non è una novità

Read more »

Belmont Cameli al concerto di The Kid LAROI: il video dell'attore di Off Campus è viraleSorpresa per i presenti al Greek Theatre di Los Angeles durante il A Perfect World Tour

Read more »

Fabri Fibra, esce l'edizione ampliata di Mentre Los Angeles BruciaA un anno dall'uscita originale, il rapper pubblica una versione ampliata del suo album di platino, con nuovi brani inediti e un doppio CD autografato.

Read more »

Mondiali, lo sciopero allo stadio di Los Angeles incombe sul primo match in Usa(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 08 GIU - La minaccia di uno sciopero incombe sul primo match dei Mondiali Fifa 2026 su suolo americano.

Read more »