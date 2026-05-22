South Korea's Interior Ministry, Shinsegae Group to take action over Starbucks 'Tank Day' marketing campaign

The South Korean government will stop offering products from companies that 'make light' of the country's democratic history, following ongoing outrage and calls for boycott after a controversial marketing campaign by Starbucks, which recalled a brutal military crackdown.

South Korea's Interior Minister has announced that his ministry will discontinue offering products from companies that 'make light' of the country's democratic history , following public outrage over a Starbucks Korea marketing campaign that evoked a brutal 1980 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

The coffee chain launched its 'Tank Day' campaign on the same day as the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju uprising, when the then military government sent in troops and tanks to suppress mass rallies for democracy. Additionally, the Interior Ministry of South Korea has decided to strengthen monitoring to prevent the spread of false information related to the uprising.

The uproar has prompted boycott calls from consumers on social media platforms and complaints filed to the police against Starbucks Korea's chairman, Chung Yong-jin. The incident has also led to the termination of Starbucks Korea's local chief executive by the coffee chain's South Korean licensee, Shinsegae Group, for alleged inappropriate marketing





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Starbucks Korea Marketing Campaign Tank Day Campaign May 18 Gwangju Uprising Democratic History Military Crackdown Interior Ministry Of South Korea Shinsegae Group Boycott Calls False Information President Chung Yong-Jin's Apology Products Offered

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