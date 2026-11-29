Spain's snap election results show the People's Party and Vox likely securing a parliamentary majority with over 175 combined seats.

Spain faces a historic political shift following the snap general election held on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Preliminary voter surveys indicate that the conservative opposition People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party are on track to secure a parliamentary majority. This projection marks a significant change in the country's legislative landscape as polling stations closed across the Spanish mainland at 8 p.m. local time.

PP and Vox Projected Majority

The Sigma Dos survey, conducted for public broadcaster RTVE, provides the first concrete data on the election outcome. Based on 19,500 interviews carried out between November 13 and November 28, the poll predicts the PP will win between 131 and 136 seats. Vox is projected to secure between 44 and 48 seats. Together, these two parties are expected to hold between 175 and 184 seats in the lower house.

Also read Il comizio finale di Vox a Valencia: nazionalismo e insulti nella Plaza de Toros

Election Threshold and Seats

A majority in the 350-seat lower house requires 176 seats to govern effectively. The combined projection of the PP and Vox ranges from 175 to 184 seats, placing them just above or at the threshold needed to control the legislature. This narrow margin highlights the high stakes of the election and the potential for a new coalition dynamic in Madrid.

Socialist Party and Left-Wing Performance

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party faces a setback in these projections. The survey forecasts that the Socialist Party will win between 119 and 124 seats. Meanwhile, the hard-left Broad Front is expected to secure only 10 to 11 seats. These numbers suggest a consolidation of power away from the current ruling coalition and the traditional left-wing bloc.

Advertisement

Official Results and Canarian Timing

Official results are scheduled to begin arriving at 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT). This timing aligns with the closing of polling stations in the Canary Islands, which are geographically distinct from the mainland. Until these final votes are counted, the Sigma Dos data remains the primary indicator of the election's direction for analysts and voters alike.

Key Figures and Voter Sentiment

Vox leader Santiago Abascal was photographed voting in Madrid on Sunday, November 29, 2026. His party's strong showing in the survey reflects a shift in voter sentiment toward conservative and right-wing platforms. The People's Party, led by the conservative opposition, appears poised to regain power after years out of the executive branch.