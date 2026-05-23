Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Breaks Barriers as Protesters Gather

A small group of protesters tried to breach barriers surrounding the residence of Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, demanding he resign amidst a series of corruption scandals.

Una piccola folla di manifestanti ha tentato di rompere la cordoglio intorno alla residenza del primo ministro socialista spagnolo Pedro Sánchez sabato durante un evento di massa che chiedeva le sue dimissioni dopo una serie di scandali di corruzione.

La polizia ha fermata un gruppo di persone mascherate sulla strada principale che porta al Palazzo della Moncloa di Madrid, dove Sánchez vive con la sua famiglia, come hanno mostrato le immagini della televisione spagnola. Una corte spagnola ha annunciato martedì che l’ex primo ministro socialista Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero è stato indagato per aver presumibilmente guidato una rete di influenza e riciclaggio di denaro, in un altro colpo al governo di sinistra assediato da scandali di corruzione.

Gli organizzatori della protesta hanno detto che 80.000 persone hanno partecipato, anche se il rappresentante del governo spagnolo a Madrid ha indicato un numero di circa 40.000





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