Spain Supreme Court strikes down national registry for short-term rentals; data collection obligation for platforms

Spain's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of several regional governments who challenged a national registry for short-term tourist rentals that was introduced by the coalition government in July. The registry required property owners to register and obtain a number before listing on platforms such as Airbnb. The Supreme Court ruled that the state lacked authority to impose a national registry on top of regional ones already existing.

Spain 's Supreme Court struck down a national registry for short-term tourist rentals imposed by the coalition government in July, ruling the state lacked authority to impose a national registry on top of regional ones already existing.

The government has been seeking ways to curb short-term tourist rentals in Spain, a second-most visited country, with a significant number of visitors opting for apartments over hotels. The ruling upholds online platforms' obligation to provide data about their offerings but not the creation of a national registry





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Spain National Registry For Short-Term Stays Property Owners Airbnb Regions Data Collection Union Europe Short-Term Rentals Courts Visitors Accommodation Hotels Coalition Government

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