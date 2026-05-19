Starbucks Korea Fires Head After 'Tank Day' Campaign Draws Criticism

The head of Starbucks Korea has been fired after carrying out a marketing campaign that sparked public outrage for evoking painful memories of a brutal military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980.

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - The head of Starbucks Korea has been fired after a marketing campaign sparked public outrage for evoking painful memories of a brutal military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980.

Shinsegae Group, the retail conglomerate that licenses and manages the U.S. coffee chain in South Korea, said it had sacked Sohn Jeong-hyun, the head of Starbucks Korea, for carrying out 'inappropriate marketing.

' Sohn's dismissal came hours after Starbucks launched its 'Tank Day' campaign on Monday promoting what it called its 'Tank' line of tumblers with the tagline 'put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak! '. The campaign drew strong criticism in South Korea, with hundreds of people estimated to have died or gone missing when the military dictatorship of Chun Doo-hwan deployed troops and tanks to crack down on the protests.

Many details remain unconfirmed, including who gave the order to open fire on the protesters. President Lee Jae Myung called it an act of a 'degenerate peddler.

' As of Monday, Starbucks Korea had withdrawn the campaign, and the company posted a statement on its website apologising for the promotion while Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin also issued a public apology





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Starbucks South Korea Marketing Campaign Evoking Memories Military Crackdown Pro-Democracy Protests Gwangju Uprising Student-Led Protests Military Dictatorship Chun Doo-Hwan Tank Day Campaign Student Protester Explainations By Police Brutal Crackdown Military Deployment Crackdown On Protests Demonstration Starbucks Korea Sohn Jeong-Hyun

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