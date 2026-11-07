Striscia di Gaza: Tregua fragile e ripresa attacchi tra Houthi e Arabia Saudita

Gli Houthi accusano l'Arabia Saudita di raid aerei a Sanaa. Morti e feriti aumentano le tensioni in Yemen, interrompendo la tregua ONU del 2022 e ampliando il conflitto regionale.

Almeno ventisette persone sono state uccise e trentasei ferite in what the Houthi -run Saba news agency said were Saudi airstrikes on a village near Yemen's capital Sanaa on Saturday. The strikes, which targeted the town of Bani Hushaysh east of Sanaa, represent one of the deadliest incidents since fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned group resumed in July.

Dettagli degli attacchi e vittime civili

The Ministry of Health, controlled by the Houthi movement, stated that the aerial raids destroyed homes in Bani Hushaysh, a known Houthi stronghold. Authorities reported that the majority of those killed were women and children, highlighting the severe civilian toll of this escalation.

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Abdul-Aziz al-Dailami, director of Sehatuna Hospital in Sanaa, described a chaotic scene where many victims remained trapped under the rubble, including first responders. Al-Dailami noted that rescuers have faced repeated strikes even as they arrive at the site, leading to the loss of medical staff who were "martyred" during rescue operations.

Medical personnel treated numerous wounded individuals in critical condition, suffering from injuries to the head, chest, and legs, alongside multiple fractures. The ongoing violence has disrupted emergency response efforts, leaving many injured without immediate access to adequate care as the situation continues to deteriorate.

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Responsabilità e posizione dell'Arabia Saudita

Saudi Arabia's Center for International Communication did not immediately comment on the specific incident, stating it would look into Reuters' inquiries. This lack of immediate verification contrasts with the Houthi-run Saba news agency's firm accusation that Riyadh was responsible for the bombardment.

The renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that largely halted attacks between the Saudi-led coalition and the group. Since the collapse of that agreement, the Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, while Riyadh has carried out airstrikes in Yemen in support of its Yemeni allies.

Impatto umanitario e contesto regionale

The fighting, a spillover from the wider US-Iran conflict, has revived a complex twelve-year war in Yemen that has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises globally. The conflict has further fragmented the Arab world's most impoverished country, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and displacing thousands of families.

The number of people displaced since the latest round of fighting began has climbed to more than two hundred thousand, according to data provided by the International Organization for Migration in October. This surge in displacement underscores the growing instability and the urgent need for humanitarian intervention.

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As violence persists, the region faces heightened risks of further escalation. The interplay between Saudi Arabia, the Houthi movement, and broader geopolitical actors like the United States and Iran continues to drive the conflict, leaving Yemeni civilians caught in the crossfire of a resurgent and complex war.