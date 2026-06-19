Super El Niño Expected to Cause Disruptions in Global Weather and Food Output in Coming Months

Near record-high global inventories, expectations of close-to-normal conditions in some regions, and planned adaptations to El Niño's tendencies might help limit the fallout of the 2026/2027 El Niño, forecasters argue. However, the article highlights drought affecting countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, major suppliers of palm oil and food grains like rice and corn.

A super El Niño is expected to affect global weather patterns and may impact food output for the coming months, although near record world inventories, anticipations of near-normal conditions in some key regions, and advanced planning could help limit the impact.

El Niño, featuring heat and dryness in various Asian and heavy rainfall in the Americas, is forecasted to strengthen, potentially surpassing previous record events. U.N.

's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) economist Shirley Mustafa acknowledged that global stocks and recent harvests of rice and cereals are reassuring. The 2015-2016 El Niño, which caused droughts, floods, and record global temperatures, disrupted agricultural production worldwide. Its predecessor, the 1997-1998 event, led to fires and crop losses. The 2026/2027 episode might be different as consecutive record harvests have built up global food stocks, especially in major consuming and exporting countries.

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, is amidst an excellent crop, and the U.S. harvest worries persist, despite concerns over the Black Sea harvest. Wheat millers in importing nations are calm, indicating a worry-free supply of wheat for the next four to six months. Firth countries possess all-time highs in rice stockpiles, with India's providing a buffer for a reduced rice export target. Indonesia and Thailand, world rice importer and exporter, respectively, have substantial stocks.

Additionally, countries like China, the Black Sea region, and Europe are expected to experience less severe weather due to their geographical distance from El Niño. Repeated droughts in Indonesia and Malaysia, which are crucial palm oil producers, partially offset these favorable conditions for other regions. To prevent El Niño impacts, various countries and regions have taken steps, such as improving water pump systems and promoting early rice planting in affected areas.

Improvements in agriculture, both technical and technological advancements, broke the drought, improved pasture conditions, and increased pests' natural enemies e.g.





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El Niño Climate Change Global Weather Patterns Food Output Russia U.S. Wheat Harvest Ukraine Wheat Stocks Crops Food Inventories Forecasted Intensification Climate Adaptations Improvements To Irrigation And Water Pump Syst Reservoir Levels Black Sea Harvest Indonesian Droughts Indonesia Thailand Plummeting Costs Of Planting Early Cornucopia

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