An impending Swiss vote on a population cap proposed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) threatens to upend trade ties with the EU and has sparked debate about the country’s prosperity and open market access. Critics compare the referendum to Britain’s Brexit vote, while business groups say it could choke off access to labor and access to the European single market.

Since 1990, the population in the Swiss village of Knonau has more than doubled, driven by an economic boom in one of the country’s most business-friendly and prosperous cantons, Zug.

The concerns voiced by some residents there are central to the wider arguments behind a referendum next month on whether Switzerland should approve a population cap. The proposal championed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) stipulates that Switzerland’s permanent resident population must not exceed 10 million before 2050, and threatens to end the country’s freedom of movement accord with the EU.

The population is already above 9 million and at current rates would pass the proposed cap well before 2050. If the initiative passes on June 14, it could upend trade ties with the EU, which is easily Switzerland’s most important trade partner. Some critics liken the referendum to Britain’s Brexit vote to leave the bloc a decade ago as freedom of movement underpins Swiss access to the European single market.

Business groups say it could choke off access to labor for Switzerland, where more than one in four residents are foreign nationals. More than 82% of them are from Europe, the majority from Italy, Germany, Portugal, and France. While Swiss voters often respect the argument that a proposal would be bad for business, polls show this one could pass.

The residents in Knonau who Reuters spoke to about the referendum pointed to the village’s transformation by construction and the pressure on public services due to population growth. Those expressing a firm view on the proposal tended to support it, but a few said it would hurt Switzerland. The prosperity of Switzerland hinges to a considerable degree on open market access to the rest of the world. Knonau has seen its population leap almost 150% to 2,514 since 1990.

The prosperity of Switzerland, which is not an EU member but is tied to it through various treaties, hinges to a considerable degree on open market access to the rest of the world. Zug, one of the most business-friendly and prosperous cantons in Switzerland, has seen its economy grow faster than any other canton except for pharma hub Basel. Zug’s economy has grown faster than any other canton except for pharma hub Basel.

Zug’s house prices are now higher than in Geneva, where homes cost more than in Singapore, London, New York, Tokyo, and Paris





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