Taiwan and China engage in tense standoff near Pratas islands

The Taiwanese and Chinese coast guards were engaged in a tense standoff for the second day near the strategically located Pratas islands at the top of the South China Sea, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said on Sunday.

A Taiwan flag flies on a hilltop facing China ’s Xiamen, on Dadan Island, in Kinmen, Taiwan , October 18, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang (Una bandiera di Taiwan sventola su una collina di fronte alla cinese Xiamen, sull’isola di Dadan, a Kinmen, Taiwan , 18 ottobre 2025.

REUTERS/Ann Wang ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. TAIPEI, May 24 (Reuters) - The Taiwanese and Chinese coast guards were engaged in a tense standoff for the second day near the strategically located Pratas islands at the top of the South China Sea, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said on Sunday.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a position the government in Taipei rejects. China has pressured Taiwan by increasing its military presence around the island, and Taipei is on high alert for further Chinese actions after President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing this month.

Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, the Taiwan-controlled Pratas are seen by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance - more than 400 km (250 miles) - from Taiwan island. Taiwan’s Coast Guard said on Saturday it had spotted a Chinese Coast Guard ship heading to the Pratas and immediately sent its own ship which broadcast warnings and the two sides “engaged in an intense verbal confrontation over sovereignty via radio.

” The Chinese ship broadcast that it was on a routine mission and that China had sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Pratas, the Taiwan Coast Guard said.

“Please do not destroy peace. You should return and strive for democracy. That is the correct way to serve your country,” the Taiwan ship broadcast back, according to video provided by its coast guard. A Taiwan Coast Guard official told Reuters the Chinese ship was 21 nautical miles to the northeast of the Pratas and the standoff was continuing as of Sunday afternoon.

China’s wording on having jurisdiction and sovereignty was unusual as was the length of its stay in the waters so close to the Pratas, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. The coast guard said on Friday night it had also driven away for the second time this month the Chinese research ship “Tongji” in waters close to the island.

The Pratas, an atoll which is also a Taiwanese national park, is only lightly defended by Taiwan, and its coast guard has that responsibility rather ⁠than the military. On Saturday, Taiwan’s National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu took to his X account to detail the 100 Chinese ships he said were currently in the first island chain, referring to an area running from Japan through Taiwan and into the Philippines.





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taiwan China Pratas Islands South China Sea Coast Guards Standoff Military Presence Pressure Alert Discussed Taiwan U.S. President Donald Trump Beijing Distance Vulnerable To Chinese Attack Taiwan-Controlled Pratas Taiwan Island Taiwan Coast Guard Chinese Coast Guard Chinese Ship Taiwan Ship Verbal Confrontation Sovereignty Jurisdiction Length Of Its Stay Chinese Research Ship Taiwan National Park Lightly Defended By Taiwan Taiwan Coast Guard National Security Council Secretary-General Jo First Island Chain China Claims Democratically Governed Taiwan As Position The Government In Taipei Rejects China Has Pressured Taiwan By Increasing Its M Taiwan Is On High Alert For Further Chinese Ac Lying Roughly Between Southern Taiwan And Hong The Taiwan-Controlled Pratas Are Seen By Some Secu China’S Wording On Having Jurisdiction And Sov China Has Pressured Taiwan By Increasing Its M Taiwan Is On High Alert For Further Chinese Ac Lying Roughly Between Southern Taiwan And Hong The Taiwan-Controlled Pratas Are Seen By Some Secu

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