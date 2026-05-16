Taiwan and the US' divergent views on independence and China

The text discusses Taiwan's response to Donald Trump's visit to China and the divergent views between Taiwan and the U.S. on independence and China, with particular emphasis on military support and arms supply.

Siamo una nazione democratica, sovrana e indipendente. Taiwan alza la testa e, finalmente, risponde a Donald Trump , che con la sua visita a Pechino ha fatto traballare tutta l'architettura di sicurezza dell'isola.

Accanto a Xi Jinping, il tycoon ha mostrato un'ambiguità che ha scatenato un'ondata di ripercussioni politiche in tutto il mondo, compresi gli Stati Uniti e in particolare Capitol Hill. Dall'altra, ha messo in allarme i vertici di Taipei per le possibili conseguenze concrete di un disallineamento americano. In particolare, sul tema del sostegno militare e della fornitura di armi.

A mettere in chiaro che Taiwan non è subordinata alla Repubblica Popolare Cinese è stato il ministero degli Esteri dell'isola, rispondendo indirettamente al presidente americano che a Fox News aveva espresso la sua avversione a che qualcuno diventi indipendente, altrimenti 'dovremmo percorrere 9.500 miglia per combattere una guerra, e non è quello che cerco'





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Taiwan Donald Trump China U.S. Military Support Arms Supply Independence Xi Jinping Fox News

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