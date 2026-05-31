Taiwan's presidential office has reprimanded China for expelling one of its reporters from the country following an interview with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te. China views Taiwan as a separatist entity and Lai as a person who contradicts Beijing's sovereignty claims. Lai affirms that only the island's people can decide their future. However, China, China has expelled several foreign journalists amid strained relations with the US, while the US has reduced media access to major Chinese state-owned outlets under contentious foreign policy changes. Both sides witness restrict media freedom and escalate tensions, ultimately displaying unsavory behaviors toward each other.

Taiwan condanna la Cina dopo l'espulsione di un giornalista del New York Times in seguito a un'intervista presidenziale. La comunicazione da parte della Cina si svolgeva in risposta alle video-intervista del dicembre DealBook con Lai.

China view Taiwan dichiarato che la sua reporter ha dato informazioni false e ha chiesto il rientro a sua disposizione. Taiwan invece sostiene che Wang ha riferito di fatti e opinioni e che la Cina ha sbagliato il fatto. È significativo notare che la Cina ha già espulso nel corso del 2020 più di una dozzina di giornalisti stranieri.

In particolare, il New York Times ha riferito che la Cina ha espulso due dei suoi giornalisti dopo la scelta di Washington di ridurre il numero dei giornalisti autorizzati a lavorare presso dei grandi gruppi di notizie cinesi. Questo sviluppo dimostra una tendenza ad una polarizzazione tra gli Stati Uniti e la Cina, che sembra destinata a durare a lungo. Ci sono meccanismi di repressione e una crescente tensione tra la Cina e gli Stati Uniti sul più piccolo dettaglio.

Ogni giorno è un punto di orgoglio per Washington, che si è rivolto direttamente alle istituzioni cinesi, per dimostrare la risposta. Ieri, un tale ComitatoAmericano è stato istituito presso la Casa Bianca per monitorare lafeinunidenza degli Stati Uniti in merito all'espulsione cinese dei media.

In tal modo l'amministrazione Biden sta cercando di aumentare la propria influenza nella sua lotta contro la Cina e nel rapporto tra Washington e Pechino, mentre Washington sta cercando di rafforzare i propri legami con altri paesi dell'Asia Pacific. Se le tensioni con la Cina sollevano preoccupazioni, la relazione tra gli Stati Uniti e la Cina sfida la stabilità a livello globale. La tensione, una volta attivata, non si spegne facilmente e richiede una gestione politica prudente e equilibrat





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