Taiwan Optimistic About U.S. Arms Sales as China Ramps Up Tensions, President Trump Says U.S. Sales Are 'A Negating Factor'

Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo on Tuesday expressed optimism about upcoming arms sales from the U.S., a move that came after President Trump expressed interest in arming Taiwan further with weapons, indicating that China\'s military buildup could have a direct impact on the global semiconductor industry and the stability of the Taiwan Strait. Koo also acknowledged that China\'s recent actions have been seen by Taiwan as provocations and that the U.S. role in maintaining stability through arms sales is crucial.

TAIPEI, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo on Tuesday said he was \"cautiously optimistic\" about arms sales from the U.S., after President Donald Trump said he was still considering whether to go ahead with new sales to the Chinese-claimed island.

Trump\'s meeting with China\'s Xi Jinping last week, where Taiwan was a point of focus, has caused concern in Taipei about the U.S. commitment to helping the island defend itself, especially as China ramps up its military activities. Taiwan\'s role as the world\'s main producer of advanced semiconductors means any conflict would cause major disruptions to the global economy.

The U.S. is bound by law to provide Taiwan with weapons and in December the Trump administration approved an $11 billion arms package, the largest ever. A second package worth some $14 billion has yet to be formally approved. Speaking to reporters in parliament, Koo said the U.S. has repeatedly said its policy toward Taiwan has not changed. ..





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