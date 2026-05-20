Taiwan President Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's future cannot be decided by external forces, only by its own people

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te emphasized that Taiwan's future cannot be decided by external forces and must be decided by its own people. He also stated that Taiwan cherishes peace but will not give up freedom and pursues stability but will not sacrifice sovereignty or its democratic way of life.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Ann Wang ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by ‘external forces’, only by its own people, President Lai Ching-te said on Wednesday.

Taiwan cherishes peace, but we will not give up freedom; it pursues stability, but will not sacrifice sovereignty or its democratic way of life, Lai said in a speech marking two years since he took office.





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Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te Democratic Progressive Party 40Th Anniversary Future External Forces People Peace Freedom Stability Sovereignty Democratic Way Of Life

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