Taiwan President Lai Ching-te voices concerns over China's influence and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan amid relations with U.S.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has expressed his concerns about China's influence, the U.S.'s undecided stance on further arms sales to Taiwan, and the island's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Ann Wang ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani. TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Wednesday that if he got the opportunity to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump he would say China was undermining peace and causing tensions in the region and that nobody has the right to ‘annex’ the island.

A conversation between the two presidents has not taken place since Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. Lai faces not only pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own and calls him a ‘separatist’, but also from the U.S., traditionally its most important supporter.

Last week following a summit with China’s Xi Jinping, Trump said he was undecided on further arms sales to Taiwan, which he said were a ‘good negotiating chip’ and that he was ‘not looking to have somebody say, ‘Let’s go independent’.





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Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te China U.S. Arms Sales To Taiwan China's Influence U.S.'S Decision On Arms Sales To Taiwan

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