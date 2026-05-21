Taiwan President Lai Encourages Dialogue with U.S. in Proposing Direct Conversation

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has indicated his willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S. President, potentially opening up a communication channel between the leader of the world’s largest economy and Taiwan, a move that could have significant implications for U.S.-China relations and Taiwan’s security.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at a news conference on the second anniversary of his taking office, at the presidential building in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2026.

REUTERS/Ann Wang (Il presidente di Taiwan Lai Ching-te parla durante una conferenza stampa in occasione del secondo anniversario del suo insediamento, presso il palazzo presidenziale di Taipei, Taiwan, il 20 maggio 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

TAIPEI, May 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Thursday that President Lai Ching-te would be happy to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump, setting the stage for an unprecedented conversation between the leader of the world’s biggest economy and the island China claims. The decision could roil Washington’s relations with Beijing and help decide the fate of a massive arms package that the U.S. is considering for Taiwan.

U.S. and Taiwanese presidents have not spoken directly since Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. China considers Taiwan its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing’s control. Trump said on Wednesday he would speak to Lai, the second time in a week he has done so, dispelling initial speculation that his first mention of it after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was a verbal slip.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry reiterated comments Lai made on Wednesday that if he got the opportunity to speak to Trump, he would say China is undermining peace and his government will keep the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

"In addition to being committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Lai is also happy to discuss these matters with President Trump," the ministry added, without elaborating. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry reiterated comments Lai made on Wednesday that if he got the opportunity to speak to Trump, he would say China is undermining peace and his government will keep the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

"In addition to being committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait, President Lai is also happy to discuss these matters with President Trump," the ministry added, without elaborating





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