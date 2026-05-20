Taiwan President Reiterates Democratic Goals, Rejects Chinese Effort to Package Unification as Peace

President Lai Ching-te marks two years in office by emphasizing Taiwan's democratic principles and its commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He rejects China's attempt to package unification as peace.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Ann Wang TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by ‘external forces’, only by its own people, and the democratically governed island will not give up its freedom, President Lai Ching-te said on Wednesday as he marked two years in office. Speaking at the presidential office in Taipei, Lai said democracy is not a ‘gift that fell from the sky’.

‘Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by external forces, nor can it be held hostage by fear, division, or short-term interests. Taiwan’s future must be decided jointly by its 23 million people,’ he said. Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and preventing ‘external forces’ from changing the cross-strait status quo are Taiwan’s strategic objectives, Lai added.

Lai reiterated that Taiwan was willing, on the principles of parity and dignity, to engage in healthy and orderly exchanges with China, but rejected efforts that ‘package unification as peace’





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Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te Democratic Progressive Party 40Th Anniversary Of The Founding Referring To The Party As Propagators Of ‘Sepa External Force Democracy As Not A Gift Not Determined By External Forces Decisions Must Be Made Collectively By People Positive And Dignified Exchanges Cross-Strait Status Quo China's Xi Jinping US President Donald Trump Arms Sales To Taiwan Negotiating Chip Not Looking To Have Someone Say ‘Let’S Go Independent”

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