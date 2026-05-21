President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan has expressed his willingness to discuss matters with President Trump if the opportunity arises, marking a significant move towards restoring direct communication between the two presidential administrations.

Ben Blanchard nelle sue righe ha riportato le dichiarazioni prese dal presidente di Taiwan , Lai Ching-te che ha espresso la sua possibile volontà di parlare con il presidente degli Stati Uniti.

Egli ha affermato che se avesse l'opportunità di farlo, si destinato a dire che la Cina sta minando la pace e che il suo governo manterrà lo status quo attraverso lo Stretto di Taiwan. Il Ministero degli Esteri ha enfatizzato l'importanza di mantenere lo status quo nella strtta di Taiwan e ha mostrato che il presidente Lai è anche pronto a discutere di questi argomenti con il presidente Trump





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