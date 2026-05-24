Taiwanese and Chinese Coast Guards Standoff Near Pratas Islands Escalates

A tense standoff between the Taiwanese and Chinese coast guards near the strategically located Pratas islands at the top of the South China Sea has escalated for the second day, with both sides engaged in an intense verbal confrontation over sovereignty.

A Taiwan flag flies on a hilltop facing China’s Xiamen, on Dadan Island, in Kinmen, Taiwan, October 18, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang. The Taiwanese and Chinese coast guard s were engaged in a tense standoff for the second day near the strategically located Pratas islands at the top of the South China Sea , Taiwan’s Coast Guard said on Sunday.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a position the government in Taipei rejects. China has pressured Taiwan by increasing its military presence around the island over the past five years. The standoff is continuing as of Sunday afternoon





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