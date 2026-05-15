Talentful German Midfielder Kaba Impresses in Dortmund Debut

A promising German midfielder, Kaba, born in Bielefeld on November 17, 2008, has made a significant impact since joining Borussia Dortmund's youth academy in 2018. Starting from the Under 11 category, he has steadily climbed through the ranks, earning a professional contract at a young age. Standing at 1.96 meters, Kaba is a versatile central midfielder, capable of playing as a central defender as well. Known for his tactical intelligence, interception skills, strength in tackles, and solid ball distribution, Kaba is a bright prospect for the future of German football. In this season, he made his debut with the second team (6 appearances in Regionalliga West) and played two matches as a starter in the Premier League International Cup, where Dortmund emerged victorious.

NEWS TEXT: , centrocampista tedesco nato a Bielefeld il 17 novembre 2008. Arrivato nel vivaio del BVB nel 2018, ha scalato tutte le categorie giovanili partendo dall’Under 11 e convincendo il club a farlo firmare il primo contratto da pro.

Alto 1,96 m, è un mediano centrale, ma può giostrare anche da centrale di difesa, dal fisico imponente ma dotato di buona mobilità. Nazionale tedesco Under 17, si distingue per l’intelligenza tattica, la capacità di intercettare palloni, la forza nei contrasti e una discreta qualità nell’impostazione dal basso.

In questa stagione ha esordito con la seconda squadra (6 presenze in Regionalliga West) e ha giocato due partite da titolare nella Premier League International Cup, competizione che il Dortmund ha vinto martedì sera battendo 1-0 il Real Madrid in finale. Dotato di grande personalità e presenza fisica, Kaba rappresenta un prospetto di spessore per il centrocampo del futuro: equilibrato tra fase difensiva e costruzione, con margini di crescita importanti sotto la guida del club giallonero





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Borussia Dortmund German Football Midfielder Tactical Intelligence Interception Skills Strength In Tackles Ball Distribution Future Of German Football Dortmund's Youth Academy Premier League International Cup

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