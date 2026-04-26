Tensione alla Cena dei Corrispondenti della Casa Bianca: Trump Evacuato per Tentativo di Attacco

Il Presidente Donald Trump e la First Lady Melania Trump sono stati evacuati dalla cena dell'Associazione dei Corrispondenti della Casa Bianca dopo che un uomo armato ha tentato di violare la sicurezza. Un agente dei Servizi Segreti è stato colpito ma non è rimasto ferito. L'uomo è stato arrestato.

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday evening following an attempted security breach by an armed individual.

According to officials, the suspect, carrying a shotgun, discharged a shot towards a Secret Service agent. Fortunately, the agent was protected by gear and sustained no injuries. All federal officials present, including President Trump, were confirmed safe. The incident unfolded rapidly, prompting an immediate and forceful response from security personnel.

Shortly after being escorted from the event, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce the apprehension of the shooter, praising the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement. He further assured the public that the First Lady, Vice President, and all Cabinet members were unharmed. A White House press conference was scheduled for later that evening. The scene at the Washington Hilton was one of immediate chaos.

Attendees, numbering around 2,600, reacted with panic as the sound of gunfire echoed through the hall. Screams of “Get down, get down! ” filled the air as people sought cover. Waitstaff rushed towards the front of the dining area, while Secret Service agents took decisive action, physically shielding Cabinet officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Armed security personnel in combat attire swiftly moved onto the stage, securing President Trump and the First Lady and initiating their evacuation. Some agents maintained a visible presence on stage, weapons drawn, surveying the ballroom. Cabinet members were then systematically evacuated from the venue. President Trump and the First Lady initially took cover behind the podium before being quickly ushered out by the Secret Service.

A source revealed that President Trump remained backstage for approximately an hour, overheard stating, “We are staying. ” Ultimately, the event was canceled, with President Trump expressing hope for a rescheduling within 30 days. This incident marks at least the third known attempt on President Trump’s life. Previous attempts occurred in 2024, both after his departure from the White House and during his reelection campaign.

The most serious incident took place at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he sustained a gunshot wound to the ear. Another attempt involved a suspect apprehended with a weapon near Trump International Golf Club in Florida. The Washington Hilton itself has a history of violence, being the site of the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. The attempted breach raises serious questions about security protocols surrounding high-profile events and the ongoing threats faced by political leaders.

The swift and decisive action of the Secret Service undoubtedly prevented a potentially catastrophic outcome. The incident is likely to fuel further debate about gun control and the security measures necessary to protect public figures. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the suspect’s motives and any potential connections to extremist groups. The cancellation of the dinner, a traditionally lighthearted event, underscores the gravity of the situation and the heightened security concerns in the current political climate.

The fact that this is not an isolated incident, with multiple attempts made on President Trump’s life, highlights the persistent dangers faced by those in positions of power. The historical context of the Washington Hilton, as the site of the Reagan shooting, adds another layer of significance to this latest security scare.

The immediate response, the evacuation procedures, and the subsequent reassurances from President Trump all point to a well-coordinated security operation, but also serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist even in the most heavily guarded environments. The incident will undoubtedly lead to a review of security protocols and potentially increased measures at future events





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Donald Trump Servizi Segreti Cena Dei Corrispondenti Della Casa Bianca Sicurezza Attacco

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