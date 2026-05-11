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Thai billionaire ex-PM Thaksin released from prison on parole after serving 8 months of one-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power

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Thai billionaire ex-PM Thaksin released from prison on parole after serving 8 months of one-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin ShinawatraReleased From Prison On Parole After Serving 8Corruptiom And Abuse Of Power
📆5/11/2026 12:59 AM
📰Internazionale
28 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 36% · Publisher: 74%

Thaksin Shinawatra, former Thai Prime Minister, was released from jail on Monday after serving 8 months of his 1-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power.

Supporters of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra wait for his release on parole after serving eight months of his one-year sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison, in Bangkok , Thailand, May 11, 2026.

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released from prison on parole on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses, after serving part of a one-year jail sentence for corruption and abuse of power. BANGKOK, 11 maggio (Reuters) - Il miliardario ex primo ministro thailandese Thaksin Shinawatra è stato rilasciato dal carcere con la condizionale lunedì, secondo quanto riferito da testimoni Reuters, dopo aver scontato parte della condanna a un anno di carcere per corruzione e abuso di potere

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Internazionale /  🏆 10. in İT

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Released From Prison On Parole After Serving 8 Corruptiom And Abuse Of Power BANGKOK May 11 (Reuters) Thai Billionaire Ex-PM Thaksin

 

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